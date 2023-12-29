Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

ANDREW YOUNG - TIMELESS Comes to The Drama Factory in February

The performance is on Friday, 2 February 2024 at 7:30pm.

Dec. 29, 2023

Join International saxophonist Andrew Young and Cape Town's own Pianist Tony Drake for an unforgettable night of music! Experience the magic of jazz, blues, and swing with a modern twist. The music is set to take you on a journey through timeless classics, like old friends revisited.

Get ready to tap your feet and sway to the rhythms of Take 5, Misty, Harlem Nocturn and Summertime, to Swing standards such as All of me and Autumn Leaves, 60s hits such as Stranger On the Shore, Girl From Ipanema and to the incomparable Blues of Santana and Gary Moore.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is Click Here.


