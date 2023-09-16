AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH SHIRAZ & FRIENDS IN CONCERT to Play The Drama Factory Next Month

The concert will play The Drama Factory from Thursday 5 October 2023 to Saturday 7 October 2023.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life Photo 2 Interview: Movement Director Fiona Du Plooy Talks About Bringing TOSCA to life
Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay Photo 3 Review: SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR is a joyous romp at Theatre On The Bay
BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December Photo 4 BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to South Africa in December

AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH SHIRAZ & FRIENDS IN CONCERT to Play The Drama Factory Next Month

'An Intimate Evening With Shiraz & Friends In Concert' will play The Drama Factory from Thursday 5 October 2023 to Saturday 7 October 2023. The runtime is 90 minutes.

About An Intimate Evening With Shiraz & Friends In Concert

The Drama Factory is proud to showcase one of Somerset West's best-loved bands for the first time on our stage.

This five-piece band is comprised of two sisters, Anne Walsh & Helen Dooley with Bob Walsh, Jarred Pitout (Vocals) and Mike Prenter (Guitar).  Anne, Helen & Bob are from the UK where they were part of the successful chart-topping family group “The Dooleys”.  After retiring to SA in1982, they turned their talents to musicals for the local theatre (for which they have received numerous awards from the Cape Times panel).  For the Drama Factory concert, Shiraz have brought back their former guitarist Terry Weyer, and enhanced the band with not one, but two more keyboard players, Estelle Louw and Allen Stidworthy, and drummer Chris Burgess making the band an eight-piece outfit.

This line up has been playing for many years at Somerset West's Playhouse theater for various musical production, alongside their regular gigs (Weddings, 21's parties and divorces!) This versatility results in a varied repertoire of popular music from the 60's to current, but the band has experienced that their audiences really enjoy their close harmonies.

 For the Drama Factory performance Shiraz will also be showcasing some local talent (friends!)

Shiraz Band

Helen Dooley - Keyboards, vocals

Anne Walsh - Vocals

Bob Walsh - Bass Guitar, Vocals

Mike Prenter - Guitar

Terry Weyer - Guitar, Vocals

Allen Stidworthy - Keyboards

Estelle Louw - Keyboards

Chris Burgess - Drums

Jared Pitout - Vocals

Playhouse Productions

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 ¾ - 1989 - Directed by Lindy & Giles Scott

Think of the Magic (1991) - Directed by Lindy Scott

Neverland (1993) - Directed by Lindy Scott

Dreams of Atlantis (1995) - Directed by Lindy Scott

Slice of Saturday Night (1999) - Directed by Lindy Scott

Neverland (2003) - Directed by Lindy Scott

Showstoppers (2005) - Directed by Giles Scott

Showstoppers - Encore (2008) - Directed by Giles Scott

Showstoppers - Curtain Call (2010) - Directed by Giles Scott

Slice of Saturday Night (2012) - Directed by Giles Scott

Annie (2014) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers

Grease (2015) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers

Wizard of Oz (2016) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers

Showstoppers - Saturday Night at the Movies (2018) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers

Musical Songbook (2020) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers

Grease (2023) – Directed by HAT (Helderberg Academy of Theatre)

The Sound of Music (2023) - Directed by Bryoni

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting the link below.

Drama Factory
10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park
Strand, Western Cape, South Africa
Tel: 073 215 2290




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
ANDRE THE HILARIOUS HYPNOTIST to Play The Drama Factory Next Month Photo
ANDRE THE HILARIOUS HYPNOTIST to Play The Drama Factory Next Month

Experience the hilarious hypnotic skills of Andre in 'Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist' at The Drama Factory. After a 2-year hiatus, Andre returns to South Africa for an evening of side-splitting entertainment. Don't miss this funny and feel-good comedy show.

2
VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED to Play The Drama Factory This Month Photo
VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED to Play The Drama Factory This Month

VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED is a multimedia cabaret that tells the story of Vincent Van Gogh's search for love through reimagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock, and jazz numbers.

3
WHEN THE DEAD ARRIVED Comes to Milnerton Playhouse This Month Photo
WHEN THE DEAD ARRIVED Comes to Milnerton Playhouse This Month

Critically acclaimed local playwright Werner Asher Steffen brings a new play to the stage of Milnerton Playhouse from September 29 to October 14. Learn more about When The Dead Arrived here!

4
MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Returns to Theatre On The Bay This Month Photo
MASTER CLASS Starring Sandra Prinsloo Returns to Theatre On The Bay This Month

Cape Town Opera and Pieter Toerien's sold-out production of Terrence McNally's Master Class returns by popular demand to Theatre on the Bay for six shows only from 26 to 30  September 2023. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains! Video
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City
Teatro at Montecasino (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert
Artscape Theatre Centre (10/12-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Candace Bushnell - True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City
Artscape Theatre Centre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosi
Theatre On The Bay (9/20-9/23)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You