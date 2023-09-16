AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH SHIRAZ & FRIENDS IN CONCERT to Play The Drama Factory Next Month

The concert will play The Drama Factory from Thursday 5 October 2023 to Saturday 7 October 2023.
'An Intimate Evening With Shiraz & Friends In Concert' will play The Drama Factory from Thursday 5 October 2023 to Saturday 7 October 2023. The runtime is 90 minutes.
The Drama Factory is proud to showcase one of Somerset West's best-loved bands for the first time on our stage.
This five-piece band is comprised of two sisters, Anne Walsh & Helen Dooley with Bob Walsh, Jarred Pitout (Vocals) and Mike Prenter (Guitar). Anne, Helen & Bob are from the UK where they were part of the successful chart-topping family group “The Dooleys”. After retiring to SA in1982, they turned their talents to musicals for the local theatre (for which they have received numerous awards from the Cape Times panel). For the Drama Factory concert, Shiraz have brought back their former guitarist Terry Weyer, and enhanced the band with not one, but two more keyboard players, Estelle Louw and Allen Stidworthy, and drummer Chris Burgess making the band an eight-piece outfit.
This line up has been playing for many years at Somerset West's Playhouse theater for various musical production, alongside their regular gigs (Weddings, 21's parties and divorces!) This versatility results in a varied repertoire of popular music from the 60's to current, but the band has experienced that their audiences really enjoy their close harmonies.
For the Drama Factory performance Shiraz will also be showcasing some local talent (friends!)
Helen Dooley - Keyboards, vocals
Anne Walsh - Vocals
Bob Walsh - Bass Guitar, Vocals
Mike Prenter - Guitar
Terry Weyer - Guitar, Vocals
Allen Stidworthy - Keyboards
Estelle Louw - Keyboards
Chris Burgess - Drums
Jared Pitout - Vocals
Playhouse Productions
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 ¾ - 1989 - Directed by Lindy & Giles Scott
Think of the Magic (1991) - Directed by Lindy Scott
Neverland (1993) - Directed by Lindy Scott
Dreams of Atlantis (1995) - Directed by Lindy Scott
Slice of Saturday Night (1999) - Directed by Lindy Scott
Neverland (2003) - Directed by Lindy Scott
Showstoppers (2005) - Directed by Giles Scott
Showstoppers - Encore (2008) - Directed by Giles Scott
Showstoppers - Curtain Call (2010) - Directed by Giles Scott
Slice of Saturday Night (2012) - Directed by Giles Scott
Annie (2014) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers
Grease (2015) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers
Wizard of Oz (2016) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers
Showstoppers - Saturday Night at the Movies (2018) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers
Musical Songbook (2020) - Directed by Darryl Spijkers
Grease (2023) – Directed by HAT (Helderberg Academy of Theatre)
The Sound of Music (2023) - Directed by Bryoni
Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting the link below.
Drama Factory
10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park
Strand, Western Cape, South Africa
Tel: 073 215 2290
