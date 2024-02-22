AMADEUS Comes to Monte Theatre Next Month

Gloucester Productions will present a 2024 staging of Peter Schaffer's gripping classic play Amadeus, starring Alan Committie as Salieri.

This powerful, thrilling story about passion, jealousy and vengeance debuts in Johannesburg at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 8th March – 7th April, before transferring to Cape Town at Theatre on the Bay from 12th April – 18th May.

This Tony award-winning play was first staged in 1979 and has had numerous productions presented all over the world since then, including a staging at the Alhambra Theatre in Joburg in 1981. An Oscar award winning movie followed in 1984.

All the elements are present for an unforgettable theatrical experience: suspense, comedy, rousing music and intriguing characters.

In the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Enter the greatest musical symphonist of all time: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realize his sole ambition; to be a great melodist. Mozart, however, is a foul-mouthed, obnoxious oaf who has that which is beyond Salieri's envious grasp: Genius.

This is Salieri's passionate telling of his act of vengeance in response to Mozart.

Peter Schaffer has given us a riveting, intriguing study of the roots of envy and the haphazhard nature of genius.

Amadeus is brimming with gloriously evocative text and soaring snatches of Mozart's music and promises to be a vivid theatrical occasion that's not to be missed.

Award winning director Geoffrey Hyland takes the helm of Amadeus.

His production team includes Illka Louw (costume designer); Tineill Tredoux (costume co-Ordinator); Oliver Hauser (lighting); Nadine Minnaar (scenic elements) and Gideon Lombard (sound design).

Director Geoffrey Hyland animatedly expounds; “Directing one of the world's great classic plays and finding a fresh way to tell that story to a contemporary audience is a dream challenge for me as a director. My great joy is to work with the actors - in this case, a stellar cast headed by the inimitable Alan C - and shape their offerings into a compelling account of genius and jealousy.”

Two-time Fleur du Cap Best Actor winner Alan Committie (Richard III, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Whose Afraid of Virginia Woolf) – heads up the illustrious cast, playing Antonio Salieri.

He states excitedly; “I am thrilled to be playing Salieri in one of the great play texts from the 20th Century! Enflamed in parts by passion, rage, jealousy and righteousness, he is a joy to interpret and perform.”

Joining Alan on stage is Aidan Scott (One Piece, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Don't Make Tea) as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Lisa Tredoux (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Skin Tight) as Constanze; Mark Elderkin (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night) as Emperor Joseph II; Phumi Mncayi (The Color Purple, Six Characters in search of an Author, Sister Act) as Orsini Rosenburg; Andreas Damm (Love's Labour's Lost, The Metamorphosis, Tartuffe) as Van Swieten, Miguel de Sampaio (Every Brilliant Thing, Mephisto, Stupid F*cking Bird) as Von Strack and Léa Blerk (The Sound of Music, Stupid F*cking Bird, Mephisto) as Katerina.

Amadeus is presented by Gloucester Productions in partnership with Carolyn Steyn and Siv Ngesi and with permission by Concord Theatricals Ltd.

Alan Committie concludes; “Amadeus is a must see experience. I'm not sure when we might get the opportunity to watch this sublime text on a local professional stage again.”

Amadeus runs at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from Friday, 8th March to Sunday, 7th April.



Performances are Wednesdays – Fridays at 19h30, Saturdays at 15h00 & 19h30 and Sundays at 15h00.



Ticket prices range from R180 – R300 and bookings are via Webtickets, selected Pick ‘n Pay Outlets or by calling the theatre box office on 011 511 1988.