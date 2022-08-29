A Hairaising Schools Exhibition Announced At Artscape

As part of Artscape's Schools Arts Festival a splendid hairdressing and fashion exhibition officially opens on 1 September at 11:00.

The joint partnership between Artscape and the Western Cape School of Skills, Hairdressing and Beauty Department, with funding from the City of Cape Town will witness more than 20 schools from across the Western Cape descend on the Theatre Foyer to exhibit their creative, colourful designs in hair, make-up and art.

The schools taking part in the exhibition themed the 'Western Cape School of Skills Hair Extravaganza', are from different socio-economic backgrounds, some of whom would never have been exposed to the arts other than through this amazing opportunity. The platform will also serve as an opportunity to expose the learners with special needs and their immense talent to the public and the hairdressing industry to enable salon owners to identify the talent on display and ultimately create employment opportunities for them.

The creative hairstyles that will be on display will comprise of ten sections including Avante Garde recycled to upcycled materials; ladies and men's cut with colour and blow dry; braids, twists and plaits; hair by night up-do; bridal hair design; racecourse hats and hair; finger waves a twist; punk rock fashion and tribal hair and headdress. The exhibition will be adjudicated by professional hairdressers according to international rules and standards.

The exhibition will be free to view to Artscape patrons or members of the public for a limited period until 10 September.