Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A Hairaising Schools Exhibition Announced At Artscape

As part of Artscape's Schools Arts Festival a splendid hairdressing and fashion exhibition officially opens on 1 September at 11:00.

Register for South Africa News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

As part of Artscape's Schools Arts Festival a splendid hairdressing and fashion exhibition officially opens on 1 September at 11:00.

The joint partnership between Artscape and the Western Cape School of Skills, Hairdressing and Beauty Department, with funding from the City of Cape Town will witness more than 20 schools from across the Western Cape descend on the Theatre Foyer to exhibit their creative, colourful designs in hair, make-up and art.

The schools taking part in the exhibition themed the 'Western Cape School of Skills Hair Extravaganza', are from different socio-economic backgrounds, some of whom would never have been exposed to the arts other than through this amazing opportunity. The platform will also serve as an opportunity to expose the learners with special needs and their immense talent to the public and the hairdressing industry to enable salon owners to identify the talent on display and ultimately create employment opportunities for them.

The creative hairstyles that will be on display will comprise of ten sections including Avante Garde recycled to upcycled materials; ladies and men's cut with colour and blow dry; braids, twists and plaits; hair by night up-do; bridal hair design; racecourse hats and hair; finger waves a twist; punk rock fashion and tribal hair and headdress. The exhibition will be adjudicated by professional hairdressers according to international rules and standards.

The exhibition will be free to view to Artscape patrons or members of the public for a limited period until 10 September.




More Hot Stories For You


Cape Town Opera's Youth Development And Education FOUNDATION STUDIO Celebrates First BirthdayCape Town Opera's Youth Development And Education FOUNDATION STUDIO Celebrates First Birthday
August 25, 2022

Glamour is undeniably a salient feature of opera: soaring voices, gleaming costumes, arresting stage sets. This form of the performing arts is a handsome amalgam of theatre, song, and music.
12th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Comes to the Joburg Theatre in September12th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Comes to the Joburg Theatre in September
August 25, 2022

After successful seasons at the Precinct Homecoming Centre in District Six and the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town, the organisers of the 12th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA) are gearing up for the next leg of the 2022 festival, happening at the Joburg Theatre from 6 to 11 September 2022.
France, Artscape And Zambia Meet For Artistic And Musical Exhange X3France, Artscape And Zambia Meet For Artistic And Musical Exhange X3
August 25, 2022

Artscape forms part of an international European project called the Dream Up! Drum Up! Project with our partners Samba Résille from Toulouse France, and Barefeet Theatre from Zambia. This project is funded by the European Union Erasmus +.
GOLIATH And GOLIATH 10 Year Comedy Tour Is Coming To Cape Town This AugustGOLIATH And GOLIATH 10 Year Comedy Tour Is Coming To Cape Town This August
August 18, 2022

GOLIATH and GOLIATH's tour now has its eyes set on Cape Town with performances on the 25th August Premium Sports Bar, Mitchells Plain, 26 August Walala Wasala, Claremont and 27th August Canal Walk Auditorium, Century City.
Buhlebendalo's Homage To Sisterhood Wraps Women's MonthBuhlebendalo's Homage To Sisterhood Wraps Women's Month
August 18, 2022

To close off women's month, award-winning and platinum selling singer  Buhlebendalo Mda will pay homage to the sisterhood she created during her musical journey with the upcoming all-female production Jam Session With Buhlebendalo- Celebrating Women In Music that is set to take place at the South African State Theatre (SAST) on 28 August 2022.