By: Nov. 04, 2023

A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT to Play Joburg Theatre This Month

POPArt in collaboration with Qondiswa James will present a short season of "A FAINT PATCH OF LIGHT" at the Joburg Theatre. 

Nominated for 2 Fleur du Cap Awards (Best Emerging Director and Best Performer) and winner of a Standard Bank Cut Above Ovation Award, is a queering of Athol Fugard's ‘Statements After an Arrest under the Immorality Act' to make visible black lesbian struggles in South African townships.

This story follows two women's negotiations with violence, love, desire, and infidelity whilst living on the margins.

Adapted and directed by: Qondiswa James Performed by Indalo Stofile & Tshegofatso Mabutla 

Composer: Jannous Aukema

The production contains full nudity and is not suitable for viewers under 16.

Performances: Wed, 15 Nov at 7pm Thurs, 16 Nov at  7pmFri, 17 Nov at 7pm Sat, 18 Nov at 3pm Sat, 18 Nov at 7pm 

Venue: The Space.com at Joburg Theatre

Tickets are R 150




