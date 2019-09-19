2019 National Youth Music Competition Takes Place Next Month

Ticket sales for the final battle between the top six stars in the 2019 National Youth Music Competition's (NYMC) gala concert, performed with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday 12 October at the Hugo Lambrechts Auditorium in Parow, Cape Town has taken off enthusiastically.

More than a third of the available 450 seats have been taken a month ahead of the competition.

Just 18 of the 30 young musicians who entered for the annual NYMC have been selected to compete for the R145 000 in prizes at the 35th edition of the prestigious competition that runs from 8 to 12 October at the auditorium.

The competition for classical instrumentalists between the ages of 14 and 19 years has attracted entrants from four of the country's provinces. They have been selected following auditions in front of a panel of revered music experts. The 18 contestants are from the Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

One of the youngest contenders is a 15-year-old violinist who is studying music at the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School of Music in London. There are also two concertmasters among the competitors, one of the Cape Town Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and another of the Free State Youth Orchestra.

The NYMC has been described as one of the most gruelling music competitions in South Africa. The competition commands stamina, technical excellence and strong interpretative skills. The contenders compete over four rounds, playing an extensive repertoire of works from different style periods.

Last year, a total of 137 works were performed by the 19 participants. It took more than 24 hours, spread over the four rounds of the competition.

All contestants take part in the first two rounds, after which a maximum of 12 players go through to the third round on Thursday 10 October. The six top musicians then do their battle under the accompaniment of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) with CPO resident conductor, Brandon Philips on the podium.

There is an equal number of pianists, violinist and flautists. The rest of the pack consists of three cellists, two clarinet players and a bassoon player. This year, there are seven first-timers, nine players who are competing for the second time and two who are testing the field for the third time.

On top of the more than R145 000 in prizes, gold, silver and bronze medals; the overall winner will also be invited to perform in a concert at Overstrand Arts in Hermanus. Western Cape finalist/s will be invited to perform at a concert at the Hugo Lambrechts Auditorium.

Since last year, the Namibian National Symphony Orchestra (NNSO) instituted an invitation award for a finalist of their own choice to perform with the NNSO in their Concerto Festival 2020 in Windhoek.

The competition is the flagship the National Youth Music Foundation (NYMF), chaired by Michael Maas who founded the competition 35 years ago in Port Elizabeth.

"The foundation has broadened the exposure of these rising stars over the past year, presenting four concerts where former competition prize winners performed as soloists. Called, the Young Artists' Concert Series, the concerts surpassed all expectations, attracting packed houses," says Maas.

The NYMC moves with the times and broadcasts the gala concert live on Fine Music Radio (FMR), as well as on YouTube.

"The popularity of these channels have grown over the past three years, increasing the competition's reach internationally. The NNSO uses the broadcasts to select the finalist for their award," he says.

The finalists' gala concert on 12 October starts at 19:00. Tickets cost R120, R90 for pensioners, students and learners. Bookings can be made at Computicket 0861 915 8000, Shoprite and Checkers outlets, or online at www.computicket.com.

Entrance is free to the first free rounds from 8 to 10 October at the Hugo Lambrechts Auditorium.





