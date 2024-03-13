THE BAKER AND THE LITTLE RAT Comes to Theatre on the Square in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre on the Square will present THE BAKER AND THE LITTLE RAT by arrangement with Bizzy Hands Puppet Company from Tuesday the 2nd to Sunday the 7th April 2024 at 3pm daily.



This 60-minute spectacle promises entertainment for the whole family, packed with laughter, suspense, and heartwarming lessons. Young audiences will learn the importance of good manners, respecting others' possessions and the consequences of sneaky behaviour.



Audiences will dive into the bustling world of Kotie the Baker's cake shop during the annual Butterfly Festival. With orders pouring in fast and furiously, Kotie finds himself in a whirlwind of chaos. From chocolate cakes to Mickey Mouse cookies, the demand seems endless!



But when his trusty assistant baker, Marietjie, falls ill with hay fever, Kotie's troubles multiply. Undeterred, Kotie dives headfirst into a night of baking and brewing, determined to fulfil every order. However, his plans take a surprising turn when he discovers that someone has nibbled holes in the sugar bag! Who could be behind this sweet sabotage?



Enter Riekie Rat, the mischievous culprit with a penchant for trouble. But in this whimsical tale, Riekie isn't the only one stirring up mischief. Join us as Kotie Kok's cake shop becomes a playground for an array of colourful characters.



Join actors Nathan Hammond, Alicia Badenhorst and Dihan Keun in this enchanting theatrical experience with audience participation. Grab your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable journey filled with sweetness, surprises, and life lessons aplenty!

