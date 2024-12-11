Visual Arts Center Unveils HEARTLAND HORIZONS Exhibition Featuring 30 Local And Regional Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center will present “Heartland Horizons,” a new exhibition now open in the Bates Trimble Gallery.

Showcasing 30 talented artists from across the region, this exhibition explores the rich and dynamic essence of the Heartland — not just as a geographic region but as a blend of values, traditions and stories that define its spirit.

“The Heartland is more than just a collection of states. It's a shared identity, a vibrant community and a living history,” says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator of the Visual Arts Center. “Through an open call for art, we connected with diverse artists whose works reflect the landscapes, people, history and aspirations of this region. With over 90 submissions, this exhibition showcases the amazing talents of local creators as well as artists from nearby states like Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois and Minnesota!”

Featured Regional Artists Include:

Roberta Barnes

Susan Bell

Michael Brown

Keith Buswell

Sarah Peak Convery

Judy DeBoer

Rodger Ellingson

Alexa Ensz

Rachel Funk

Carol Geu

Megan Hammer

Pat Hansen

Susan Haygood

Russell Horton

Janice Johnson

Jeanette Johnson

Karen Kinder

Epiphany Knedler

Greg Latza

Curt Lund

Christine May

Sarah Mulder

Phyllis Packard

Aaron Packard

Audrey Powles

Gary Steinley

Susan Thelen

Judy Thompson

E Wieser

Jean Zaldivar

The Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon–5 p.m.

“Heartland Horizons” invites the public to celebrate the creativity and stories of some our region's most talented artists. Visit the Bates Trimble Gallery to immerse yourself in this inspiring showcase of Heartland artistry. An artist reception is planned for Thursday, April 10, at 6 p.m. in the gallery space. Join us in celebration of this beautiful exhibition, meet the artists and view the diverse range of works in the other seven galleries as well.

For additional information or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.

Comments