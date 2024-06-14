The Premiere Playhouse's Season 21 Finale, HAIR, Opens at the Orpheum Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, on June 13th, The Premiere Playhouse opened their Season 21 finale production, HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first concept rock musical in American musical theatre, HAIR is set in the late 1960's of New York City and serves as the company's "history piece" of the season. The two and a half hour production takes place in an abandoned subway station around Greenwich Village and has an all-star cast that exemplifies talent, stamina, community and passion as they spend almost the entirety of the show on stage together.

The cast of consummate performers is led by TPP frequent faces Josiah Southall as Claude Bukowski and Alex Newcomb Weiland as Sheila Franklin with newcomer Tyler Peters making his debut TPP performance as tribe leader, George Berger. TPP mainstays Maddie Lukomski, India Johnson, Ebony Shanklin, Shawn Shannon II, and Clinton Store portray the dynamic tribe members Jeanie, Crissy, Dionne, Woof, and Hud respectively. The cast is rounded out by a group of multi-talented tribe members who skillfully portray a variety of characters, handles puppets, and sing and dance a multitude of songs throughout the show: Allegra Sekely, Livia McFadden, Etta McKinley, Summer Van Veen, Audrey Simmons, Kate Stahl, Kelsey Burns, Abby Schwedhelm, Rosie Contreras, Luke Humke, Ryan Harrison, Jackson Heiberger, and Jim McLain.

The Premiere Playhouse's Season 21 finale is produced and directed by Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes with Brittney Lewis serving as Dramaturg and Assistant Director, in addition to her roles as Costume, Hair and Makeup Designer. Hope Humphrey serves as Costume Assistant. Magen Richeal is Choreographer with Shannon Dancler as Assistant Choreographer. Clay Ackerman is the Music Director and Band Leader/Guitarist for the production, oftentimes making his way into the performance space, playing off of the performers throughout the rock musical. Jill Clark is the Scenic Designer, Corey Shelsta is Lighting Designer, Alex Pikiben serves as Sound Designer and Assistant Lighting Designer, and Jake Cox is the Properties and Puppets Artisan. Kevin Wintering serves as Stage Manager with Elizabeth Wintering as Assistant Stage Manager and Joseph Karnof as Deck Captain. Alex Newcomb Weiland is Production Manager with Jamie Bowden serving as Production Assistant. Pierce Humke is the Technical Director and Alexondrea Thong Vanh is the Charge Scenic Artist. The run crew includes Jamie Bowden, Hope Humphrey, Cindy Crawford, Bob Nelson, Brenda Miller, Ellie Roskamp, and Michelle Smith. The build crew consists of John Harris, Ellie Roskamp, Todd Nelson, Hope Humphrey, Adam Carpenter, and Serie Hall. Musicians for HAIR include Beverly Gibson, Bill Gibson, Charlie Hoberg, Dalton Peterson, Gavin Wigg, and Jeff Thormodsgard. Countless other volunteers and in-kind partners helped bring the production to life.

A production warning has been released by The Premiere Playhouse: "Please be aware that this production contains suggested nudity, expression of sexuality, racial disparity, substance use, war imagery, political & social topics. This production also contains flashing lights, haze/fog, tobacco-free herbal cigarettes and vaporizers, incense, and sage." Face masks are offered at every performance for those sensitive to smoke but wanting to enjoy this groovy performance.

Jam packed with familiar and unfamiliar 60s tunes, HAIR exudes the joy, yearning and sometimes despair that comes with believing in peace, love and freedom. Get your tickets to the "adults only" production here, running now through June 23rd, at the historic Orpheum Theater.

