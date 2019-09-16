THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Prepares to Wreak Havoc at the Washington Pavilion

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy, will make its Sioux Falls debut at the Washington Pavilion October 18-19, 2019.

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances & Events, shared, "THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is my favorite show of the season and is unlike anything we've presented before. This performance will have you in stitches with laugh-out-loud hijinks and over-the-top comedy. It is the perfect way to kick off the season and is a must-see!"

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is a comedy about the theatre. The play introduces the 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, everything starts to go wrong as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 the Broadway production played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the second longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. THE PLAY

It is a rags-to-riches story for a play that started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over 2 million people around the world.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG tour is directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

For more information, visit www.BroadwayGoesWrong.com





