SculptureWalk's 2024 Exhibition Debuts This Weekend

Installation weekend for the 21st annual SculptureWalk Sioux Falls exhibition will take place this weekend, May 3–4. With over 80 sculptures included, the 2024 season will feature more pieces than any other exhibit thus far!

“Bringing art to the people is our pride and mission,” says Andrew Eitreim, SculptureWalk Board Chair. “As we unveil our 2024 exhibition, we reaffirm our dedication to enriching our community through accessible, inspiring public art. Join us in celebrating the beauty and creativity that enriches our city.”

Start your SculptureWalk route at the SculptureWalk Visitor Center on the second floor of the Washington Pavilion at 301 S. Main Ave. The route then is focused along Phillips Avenue, extends over to the East Bank along 8th Street, passes under the iconic Arc of Dreams, extends down Phillips Avenue to 2nd Street near Falls Park, heads south again and concludes in front of the Pavilion to make a complete loop. New this year, seven sculptures also are on display in the Cathedral Historic District along North Duluth Avenue between 10th and 6th Streets.

Curated by a blind jury comprising local dignitaries and art enthusiasts, these works are graciously loaned by the artists and spring to life throughout downtown Sioux Falls, enriching the cityscape year-round.

In addition to the new exhibition, SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is thrilled to unveil a new and improved website, refreshed to provide visitors with a more intuitive and immersive experience.

“The new website design offers a completely transformed user experience with enhanced accessibility to information about the sculptures and greater engagement through upgraded features like People's Choice voting, donation submission and more,” says Jim Mathis, SculptureWalk Board Member.

Visitors can explore the new website now. Check out the new sculptures as installation is underway this weekend and watch our Facebook and Instagram accounts and SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com for more exciting news and updates once installation is complete.

