Don't Miss Out On The Science Event Of The Year!

The Washington Pavilion will host one of the world's most famous science educators in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall on May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Best known as the host of the PBS children's show, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will present an engaging 45-minute presentation followed by an exclusive 45-minute question-and-answer session. Thanks to generous donations, tickets to this event are only $25. To purchase tickets, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

“It is a dream come true for us to host Bill Nye at the Washington Pavilion. While planning our 25th-anniversary events, we aimed to provide science-focused entertainment to our community, and we managed to secure the best in the world. He is not only a scientist but also a cultural icon,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author and inventor with a mission to help foster a scientifically literate society and to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work. Nye combines his love for science and a flair for comedy to transform complex issues and help inspire audiences to engage with and improve our planet.

This evening is in conjunction with the Washington Pavilion's 25th anniversary celebrations. A series of fun events will continue throughout June including an all-day celebration on June 1 followed by a finale performance featuring two-time Tony award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster. To learn more, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/25Years.