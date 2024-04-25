Don't Miss Out On The Science Event Of The Year!

Apr. 25, 2024
The Washington Pavilion will host one of the world's most famous science educators in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall on May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Best known as the host of the PBS children's show, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will present an engaging 45-minute presentation followed by an exclusive 45-minute question-and-answer session. Thanks to generous donations, tickets to this event are only $25. To purchase tickets, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

“It is a dream come true for us to host Bill Nye at the Washington Pavilion. While planning our 25th-anniversary events, we aimed to provide science-focused entertainment to our community, and we managed to secure the best in the world. He is not only a scientist but also a cultural icon,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, comedian, television presenter, author and inventor with a mission to help foster a scientifically literate society and to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work. Nye combines his love for science and a flair for comedy to transform complex issues and help inspire audiences to engage with and improve our planet.

This evening is in conjunction with the Washington Pavilion's 25th anniversary celebrations. A series of fun events will continue throughout June including an all-day celebration on June 1 followed by a finale performance featuring two-time Tony award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster. To learn more, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/25Years.




