Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts to Present MARY POPPINS

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts at the Washington Pavilion will present DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS, featuring everyone's favorite nanny in a new adventure-based musical. The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances May 9–12.

One of the most beloved Disney movies of all time has been reimagined as a practically perfect musical! The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again.

“We couldn't have picked a better classic to wrap up our spring season. This stage version of Disney's Mary Poppins features unforgettable songs, stunning dance performances, astonishing stage effects and a real dog on stage!” says Debbi Jones, Program Coordinator for DAPA. “This show is simply perfect for all ages, so we encourage you to grab tickets for the whole family!”

DAPA provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theater performances throughout the community.

Don't miss your chance to witness the adventure of DISNEY AND Cameron Mackintosh'S MARY POPPINS May 9–12 at the Orpheum Theater Center. To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.