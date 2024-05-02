South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Announces New Assistant Conductor/Music Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The SDSO has announced Nicholas Sharma as the Assistant Conductor/South Dakota Symphony Youth Orchestra Music Director beginning in the 2024-25 season.

An accomplished violinist as well as a conductor, Mr. Sharma holds both a doctorate in music in orchestral conducting and a bachelor's degree in violin performance from the Eastman School of Music, and a master's degree in orchestral conducting from the University of Oregon in Eugene. He has worked with the New World Symphony Orchestra, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra among others. He has also served as Music Director for the New Horizons Community Orchestra in Rochester, served on the violin faculty at the Bronx Conservatory of Music, and has conducted many youth orchestras, most recently the Eugene Springfield Youth Orchestra.

Upon accepting the position, Mr. Sharma said, “I am thrilled to accept this position with the SDSO-the entire orchestra and team has been incredibly welcoming, and I can't wait to further connect with the wonderful communities in Sioux Falls!”

Music Director, Delta David Gier also states “I am delighted to welcome Nicholas to the SDSO family. His audition with both our Youth Orchestra and the professional musicians was outstanding as was his immediate rapport with our entire team. He is an astute and expressive musician, and I'm excited for the artistry he is bringing to the SDSO.”

He will relocate to Sioux Falls this summer.

About the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) is based in the vibrant and growing city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The SDSO is the state's premier performing arts organization with the Washington Pavilion as its home. Led by Maestro Delta David Gier, the SDSO has garnered a national reputation for innovative programming and statewide outreach. The core of SDSO is comprised of nine full-time professional musicians who comprise the Dakota String Quartet and the Dakota Wind Quintet.

