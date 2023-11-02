THE LIGHTNING THIEF Comes to the Washington Pavilion

The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances on November 16–19.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

THE LIGHTNING THIEF Comes to the Washington Pavilion

 Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion has announced their upcoming production of THE LIGHTNING THIEF, a captivating musical adventure based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan. The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances on November 16–19.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF follows the story of Percy Jackson, a modern-day demigod and the son of Poseidon, as he embarks on a thrilling quest to prevent a catastrophic war among the gods. With a blend of humor, heart and electrifying musical numbers, this production promises to bring Riordan’s beloved characters to life in a way that will captivate audiences of all ages.

“We are incredibly excited to bring THE LIGHTNING THIEF to the stage,” says Debbi Jones, Program Coordinator for DAPA. “This production has been a labor of love for our talented cast and crew. From the amazingly talented actors to the creative choreography and technical elements to the energizing music — we simply can’t wait to share the magic of Percy Jackson’s world with our audience.”

DAPA provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has made THE LIGHTNING THIEF performances possible.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of THE LIGHTNING THIEF November 16–19 at the Orpheum Theater Center. To purchase tickets, go to Click Here or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.




RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
The Premiere Playhouse Unveils Cast for THE GLASS MENAGERIE Photo
The Premiere Playhouse Unveils Cast for THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The Premiere Playhouse announces the venue and casting for their upcoming production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. Tickets are now available for the debut at StartUp Sioux Falls' MarketBeat Theater on March 15th, 16th, and 17th, 2024. Experience this intimate drama and reserve your seats today for an unforgettable evening of storytelling, emotion, and passion!

2
Washington Pavilion Launches New Art Consulting Services Photo
Washington Pavilion Launches New Art Consulting Services

The Visual Arts Center team at the Washington Pavilion will offer comprehensive Art Consulting services, aimed at transforming spaces into visually impactful environments that go beyond aesthetics to inspire creativity and enrich life.

3
Washington Pavilion to Present I AM, HE SAID — A Celebration Of Neil Diamond Photo
Washington Pavilion to Present I AM, HE SAID — A Celebration Of Neil Diamond

The Washington Pavilion will welcome back “I Am, He Said” — A Celebration of Neil Diamond, starring Matt Vee and The Killer Vees, on Thursday, October. 26, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

4
Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disneys FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Cente Photo
Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disney's FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Center

The enchanting land of Arendelle is coming to life on stage as the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five magical performances of Disney's FROZEN JR. October 26–29, 2023, at the Orpheum Theater Center.

