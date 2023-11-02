THE LIGHTNING THIEF Comes to the Washington Pavilion

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion has announced their upcoming production of THE LIGHTNING THIEF, a captivating musical adventure based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan. The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances on November 16–19.

THE LIGHTNING THIEF follows the story of Percy Jackson, a modern-day demigod and the son of Poseidon, as he embarks on a thrilling quest to prevent a catastrophic war among the gods. With a blend of humor, heart and electrifying musical numbers, this production promises to bring Riordan’s beloved characters to life in a way that will captivate audiences of all ages.

“We are incredibly excited to bring THE LIGHTNING THIEF to the stage,” says Debbi Jones, Program Coordinator for DAPA. “This production has been a labor of love for our talented cast and crew. From the amazingly talented actors to the creative choreography and technical elements to the energizing music — we simply can’t wait to share the magic of Percy Jackson’s world with our audience.”

DAPA provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and The First National Bank in Sioux Falls has made THE LIGHTNING THIEF performances possible.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the magic of THE LIGHTNING THIEF November 16–19 at the Orpheum Theater Center. To purchase tickets, go to Click Here or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.