New subscribers can now reserve their seats for the 2024-25 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! Next season’s lineup includes both iconic stage performances and Sioux Falls debuts of new musicals.

SHREK – THE MUSICAL will open the series with four performances October 24–26, 2024. This Tony Award®-winning musical brings all the beloved characters from the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks animated ﬁlm to life on stage.

HADESTOWN will take center stage January 17–19, 2025. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will debut in Sioux Falls February 21–23, 2025. This triumphant story presents her journey against all odds to become one of the world’s most beloved artists of all time. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

CHICAGO will grace the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage March 27–29, 2025! This beloved classic is one of the longest-running American musicals in Broadway history featuring a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen!

Arriving May 28–June 1, 2025, is SIX, the new original musical that everyone is losing their head over! From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Close out the series from June 20–22, 2025, with a devilishly delightful musical comedy with America’s darkest family!

But wait, there’s more! New and renewing subscribers can indulge in an exclusive bonus bundle package, offering extra savings on two additional Broadway hits returning to the Pavilion by popular demand: COME FROM AWAY January 7–9, 2025, and THE BOOK OF MORMON May 2–3, 2025. These shows can be exchanged for Series shows or purchased as a bundle.

Subscribe to all six shows and enjoy the best price, equivalent to getting one show for FREE! The best available seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer. Purchase your six-show Pavilion Performance Series subscription and bonus bundle now at WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries.

