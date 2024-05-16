Sutton Foster to Perform at The Washington Pavilion in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Washington Pavilion will welcome two-time Tony award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage at 7:30 p.m. on June 1. Tickets for the event start at just $25.



“Sutton’s remarkable talent has not only graced the stages of Broadway but also illuminated television screens,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are thrilled to offer this unforgettable evening as a testament to the Washington Pavilion’s commitment to excellence in arts and entertainment.”



Recognized for her lead roles as Liza Miller in the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series “Younger” and the original Fiona in “Shrek The Musical,” Sutton will deliver a charming musical performance, bringing to life some of Broadway’s most celebrated classics on stage.



Sutton Foster’s performance will be preceded by an all-day celebration in conjunction with the Washington Pavilion’s 25th anniversary celebrations. A series of fun events will continue throughout June. To learn more, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/25Years.



About Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony award winning actress and singer who was most recently seen on stage in her highly anticipated Broadway run as Marian Paroo in the acclaimed revival of “The Music Man” at The Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her seventh Tony award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award. In the summer of 2021, Foster reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes” at the Barbican Theatre in London in which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. On television, Sutton led the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series, “Younger” for seven seasons, making it the longest running original series in TV Land history.



