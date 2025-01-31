THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Washington Pavilion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will come to Washington Pavilion in February. Performances will run February 6-8, 2025 at the Belbas Theater

The Tony-winning musical comedy follows the grade-school pride of a fictional county taking on the ultimate spelling test. Grab your dictionary and ask to hear it in a sentence — it’s the outrageously funny The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

