SculptureWalk's Arc Of Dreams to Celebrate Fifth Anniversary

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls will present the fifth anniversary of the monumental Arc of Dreams sculpture, which was celebratorily unveiled to the public on July 24, 2019. Created by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Claude Lamphere, the Arc of Dreams is a breathtaking piece nearly the length of a football field, spanning the Big Sioux River between 6th and 8th streets.

“The Arc of Dreams has become a symbol of aspiration and achievement in Sioux Falls. As we celebrate its fifth anniversary, we reflect on the countless dreams it has inspired and the vibrant community it represents,” says Andrew Eitreim, SculptureWalk Board Chair. “We are grateful for the support and enthusiasm from our residents and visitors, and we look forward to many more years of dreaming big together.”

The journey of the Arc of Dreams began with the groundbreaking on September 28, 2016. Artist Dale Lamphere envisioned a structure that would honor those who have come to Sioux Falls to make their dreams a reality. The Arc of Dreams stands as a tribute to dreamers of the past and present and serves as an inspiration for future dreamers. This iconic sculpture has become a signature piece of art for Sioux Falls, illustrating the spirit of this unique and thriving modern city on the prairie.

In celebration of this milestone, Parlour at the Washington Pavilion has created a special ice cream flavor named “Arc of Creams” for the fifth anniversary! From July 22–28, 50 cents of every scoop sold will support the Arc of Dreams. This delectable flavor features coffee-infused cheesecake ice cream with a graham cracker crust and caramel swirl. Be sure to head down and enjoy a scoop while supporting our landmark sculpture.

The fifth anniversary celebrations will culminate at the 10th annual Taste of Sioux Falls event on September 26 from 5:30–8 p.m. at Icon Event Hall. As the region's premier tasting event and an exclusive fundraiser for SculptureWalk, the Taste of Sioux Falls brings together over 250 local food enthusiasts for an evening dedicated to supporting our guiding principle. Tickets are on sale now. To learn more and purchase your ticket, visit SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com.

Join us in celebrating the Arc of Dreams and the vibrant community that makes Sioux Falls a city where dreams come true.

