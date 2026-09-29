SWAN LAKE to Make Sioux Falls Debut with World Ballet Company

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Due to popular demand, the World Ballet Company is bringing its production of Swan Lake to Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, SD on Oct 18, as part of the company's 2026-2027 national tour. The performance is one of over 80 stops of the show gracing stages across the country.

This particular production of Swan Lake will feature a live orchestra performance, offering Sioux Falls, SD audiences the rare chance to experience Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed in real time. Far more than background music, the score is a masterwork in its own right: rich, technically demanding, and emotionally charged. Its live performance requires extraordinary precision and stamina, paralleling the complexity of the choreography onstage. Together, the dancers and musicians create a fully immersive experience where movement and music are in perfect, breathtaking harmony.

Now in its fourth full season, World Ballet Company has rapidly become the nation's leading touring ballet company. WBC is committed to making ballet accessible and engaging for audiences in communities large and small in over 40 U.S. states. Known for its cinematic staging, original choreography, and global roster of professional dancers, the company presents reimagined classics in more than 180 different cities each year.

'We believe ballet is for everyone, and the response from audiences nationwide has been incredible,' said producer Gulya Hartwick, who co-founded World Ballet Company with Sasha Gorskaya. 'Swan Lake is arguably the most iconic ballet ever created, and we're thrilled to bring this majestic production to you.'

This production features choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina, based on the original staging by Marius Petipa, as well as over 150 hand-sewn costumes, richly detailed, hand-painted sets created using centuries-old theatrical techniques, and stunning projection and multi-media visuals.

'Our Swan Lake combines the elegance of classical ballet with vivid, immersive storytelling,' said Gorskaya. 'It's a magical experience for both ballet newcomers and longtime fans.'

A timeless tale of love, betrayal, and transformation, Swan Lake follows Prince Siegfried as he encounters Odette, a princess doomed to live as a swan by day under the spell of a sorcerer. Though Prince Siegfried pledges his love and vows to break the curse, he is deceived by the sorcerer's daughter, Odile — the dazzling and mysterious BLACK SWAN — leading to heartbreak and tragedy. With its unforgettable imagery, including the iconic Dance of the Little Swans and the spellbinding 32 fouettés of the BLACK SWAN, all set to Tchaikovsky's sweeping score, Swan Lake endures as one of the most technically demanding and emotionally resonant ballets of all time.

2026-2027 World Ballet Company Season

The Nutcracker (November 13 – December 28, 2026)

The Sleeping Beauty (February 4 – May 15, 2027)

Swan Lake (February 4 – May 15, 2027)

Performance Details

Date: Oct 18

Showtime: 6:00 PM

Venue: Washington Pavilion

Tickets: $59.69 - $149.21 (all fees included) | On sale now at worldballetcompany.com/siouxfalls2

Run Time: 2 hours, 30 minutes (including 20-minute intermission)

Recommended for: Ages 5 and up

About World Ballet Company

World Ballet Company is an independent, Los Angeles-based national touring ballet company led by founders Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick. Built from the ground up without institutional backing, the company produces and presents its own national tours, bringing full-scale ballet productions to audiences across the United States.

Known for fresh, cinematic stagings of beloved classics and original works, World Ballet Company combines exceptional international artistry, elaborate hand-crafted costumes, and immersive theatrical design. Its ensemble features acclaimed dancers from more than ten countries, reflecting the company's distinctly global identity.

Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, World Ballet Company has reached more than 600,000 audience members in over 300 cities—many experiencing ballet for the first time.

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