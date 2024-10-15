Revisit the Best of the 50s, 60s and 70s at THE WONDER BREAD YEARS At The Orpheum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Orpheum Theater Center will present the hilarious production of The Wonder Bread Years starring Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell on October 29 at 7:30 p.m. This comedic one-man show promises to bring back a sense of wonder and laughter, providing a delightful escape from the current intense political climate.

“We invite those who cherish the memories of the 1950s, 60s and 70s to join us on this delightful trip down memory lane,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Let us give you a break from reality, have a few laughs with your loved ones and enjoy a fun night out at the Orpheum!”

Described as a fresh and funny tribute to Americana, The Wonder Bread Years seamlessly blends standup comedy with theatre, delivering an experience that resonates with audiences nationwide. The show not only rekindles a much-needed sense of wonder but also leaves spectators laughing uncontrollably while reminiscing about the past.

From memories of sitting at the kids' table to the adventures of riding in the way back of the Country Squire Wagon, The Wonder Bread Years especially hits the mark for Baby Boomers everywhere. Don't miss out on this one-night-only comedy production. Secure your seat now by visiting SiouxFallsOrpheum.com!

Comments