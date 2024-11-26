Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
PRINCE OF PEACE: THE CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux Falls

Performances will run November 30 - December 8, 2024.

PRINCE OF PEACE: THE CHRISTMAS STORY Comes to the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux Falls
Prince Of Peace: The Christmas Story comes to the Orpheum Theatre this weekend. Performances will run November 30 - December 8, 2024.

Returning for its third season, this beautiful musical has proven to be the most epic and personal telling of the Christmas story many have ever seen. Audiences are taken back to the first century to view into the time of the birth of Christ and the world as it was then. This telling of the Christmas story is relevant and rich, giving us the backstory and context of the coming of the Messiah.

Many of your favorite Christmas songs are crafted seamlessly into the fabric of the story alongside thought provoking and soul-stirring originals. WE BELIEVE THIS WILL BECOME YOUR ANNUAL TRADITION in the Midwest.

The show considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families. Programs, dates, times and prices subject to change. All attendees regardless of age must purchase a ticket unless otherwise noted.




