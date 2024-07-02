Kirby Science Discovery Center to Host New SUN, EARTH, UNIVERSE Traveling Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kirby Science Discovery Center at the Washington Pavilion has unveiled its latest attraction, the Sun, Earth, Universe traveling exhibit. This immersive experience promises visitors an exciting journey into Earth and space science through a variety of interactive activities.



“This new exhibition is set to redefine learning through immersive, hands-on engagements,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums for the Washington Pavilion. “Visitors can expect a dynamic journey blending STEM principles with real-world NASA research, offering an unforgettable experience for families, students and science enthusiasts alike.”



Located on the fourth floor, the exhibit encourages collaborative problem-solving and creativity among guests. Through engaging activities, participants will delve into essential STEM skills critical to NASA’s groundbreaking research on our Earth, sun, solar system and beyond.



Spanning 600 square feet, the exhibition features:



Spacecraft Engineering: Design, build and test model spacecraft using the engineering process.

Scientific Discovery: Use real science tools to unveil hidden information.

Mission Planning: Put strategic skills to the test in a tabletop game.

Earth Impact: Explore satellite images to understand human impacts on our planet.

Solar Exploration: Study the sun’s behavior from solar minimum to maximum intensity.



Be among the first to experience this exciting new traveling exhibit when you plan your visit today! For information, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/SunEarthUniverse.



