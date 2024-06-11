Judas Priest Comes to Sioux Falls in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary Heavy Metal band Judas Priest is coming to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, September 22, 2024, on their Invincible Shield Tour. Special guest Sabaton will open the show. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 14, at 10 a.m.

Today, heavy metal titans Judas Priest have announced leg 2 of their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over new markets in North America this fall with an additional 23 performances. All shows will feature music from their highly-anticipated album Invincible Shield.

About Judas Priest

Judas Priest, a powerhouse in the world of heavy metal has spent over 50 years crafting a legendary career. Emerging from Birmingham in 1969, their impact and influence in the genre remain unparalleled. The band originally solidified their place in music history with iconic albums like 'Sad Wings of Destiny' and 'Sin After Sin' known for metal anthems like 'Sinner' and 'Hell Bent for Leather' while pioneering the leather-and-studs image now synonymous with the metal culture

The '80s marked their pinnacle with classic albums 'British Steel', 'Screaming for Vengeance', and 'Defenders of the Faith', generating timeless hits like 'Breaking the Law'. Despite lineup changes and various challenges, the band's resilience remained unwavering. In 2018 Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Richie Faulkner, Ian Hill and Scott Travis released 'Firepower' which soared as one of their most successful albums, backed by an extensive global tour

Amid health setbacks and the pandemic, they persevered with a 50th-anniversary tour and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. Following a headlining performance at the 2023 PowerTrip Music Festival and the release of their 19th studio album 'Invincible Shield', Judas Priest's unwavering dedication to spreading their heavy metal legacy continues, promising to rock on into 2024 and beyond.

Comments

