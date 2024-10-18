Jordan Davis, Scotty McCreery and Weston Frank Come to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country Music hitmaker Jordan Davis, with special guests Scotty McCreery and Weston Frank will take the stage at the 12th Annual South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The show will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Tickets start at $44.50 plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, October 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the KELOLAND Box Office inside of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

ABOUT JORDAN DAVIS

Multi-Platinum, CMA award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis recently earned his sixth career #1 at country radio with his 2X platinum hit, “Next Thing You Know.” The record marked the Shreveport, Louisiana native's third consecutive #1 off of his album, “Bluebird Days,” which also featured his Platinum-selling single, “What My World Spins Around” and the CMA and NSAI Song of the Year winning single, the 2X Platinum multi-week #1, “Buy Dirt.” Having earned “comparisons to Keith Whitley” (The Tennessean) with music that will “knock the wind out of you” (Taste of Country), Davis has solidified himself as one of the industry's top singer/songwriters.

ABOUT Scotty McCreery

Scotty McCreery has been a household name for nearly half his life, ever since making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. With his latest album Rise & Fall, featuring his sixth No. 1 single “Cab in a Solo,” current single “Fall of Summer,” and 12 additional tracks, McCreery explores classic themes of heartbreak, rowdy nights, nostalgia, faith, newfound joy, fatherhood, and enduring love.

Comments