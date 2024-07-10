Experience Lonestar Live in Concert at Washington Pavilion This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Washington Pavilion will welcome the highly acclaimed and multi-award-winning country group Lonestar to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall on July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Secure yours at WashingtonPavilion.org/Lonestar.

“We are so excited to bring this legendary band to Sioux Falls this month,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances at the Washington Pavilion. “Their timeless classics and soaring vocals promise a memorable evening for 90s country music fans and concert lovers alike. You won't want to miss it!”

Lonestar's exceptional musicianship, impressive songwriting and powerful vocals have firmly established their place in the music industry. Over the course of 30 years together, the award-winning band has achieved remarkable success with 10 No. 1 singles, including the chart-topping hits “Amazed” and “I'm Already There.”

Their hits such as “No News,” “What About Now” and “My Front Porch Looking In” are among the 22 top ten hits that have kept them filling seats in venues around the world, leading to sold-out shows in prestigious venues like Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. The band, comprised of talented musicians Dean Sams, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Drew Womack, looks back on their achievements with gratitude and eagerly anticipates the future.

Comments