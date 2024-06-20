Deana Carter Comes to the Washington Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Washington Pavilion will welcome country music sensation Deana Carter to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall on June 30 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Deana.

“This special concert will bring a wave of nostalgia to the stage, offering 90s country music lovers the opportunity to step back in time and enjoy the talents of Deana Carter and her most iconic hits. You won’t want to miss it!” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Drenched in sun-kissed natural beauty both inside and out, Nashville native Deana Carter didn’t take the seemingly easy route to stardom. Instead, she chose to defy the conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and make her own mark. Anchored by the dreamy super hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with folksy singer/songwriter qualities, which have garnered her well-deserved respect and wild acclaim.

Her debut album, “Did I Shave My Legs for This?” features six songs co-written and co-produced by Carter. It was released to strong reviews in late summer 1996. By the end of the year, the album had reached the top of both the country and pop charts and quickly achieved multi-platinum status, with three consecutive number-one singles. Deana’s celebrated debut album held this distinction and many groundbreaking achievements for more than five years, becoming one of country music’s most treasured classics of the 90s.

Deana Carter continues to defy conventional expectations, making waves as she makes great music, tours and makes movies. Sing along to her beloved hits when you purchase tickets for this fun summer concert today!

Comments