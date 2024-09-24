Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Rebrands To Spotlight Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of an ongoing commitment to inspire young theatre artists in the Sioux Falls area, the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts has announce its rebrand as Spotlight Theatre Company. This new name better reflects the organization's mission to foster talent, creativity and excellence in youth theatre.

Since its inception, DAPA has been a cornerstone of performing arts education in the community, providing youth ages 6–18 with opportunities to develop their skills, build confidence and collaborate with peers and professionals. The rebrand to Spotlight Theatre Company marks the next chapter in this legacy, shining a light on the outstanding talent and passion of its students.

“Our goal has always been to help young artists practice perfect, play hard and perform better than they ever thought they could,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “With this new identity, we continue to support and elevate youth in the arts, while signaling to the community that the spotlight is truly on these remarkable young artists.”

Spotlight Theatre Company will continue to offer the high-quality programs and productions that have become synonymous with the DAPA name, all while expanding its reach and impact in the Sioux Falls area and beyond. Whether your passion lies in acting, technical production, stage management or another area of theatre, Spotlight Theatre Company will meet you where you are and help you grow.

Spotlight Theatre Company's fall season single ticket on-sale is this Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. Disney's FINDING NEMO Jr. will take place October 24–27 at the Orpheum Theater Center, MEAN GIRLS Jr. on November 14–17 at the Orpheum and A KID'S CHRISTMAS CAROL on December 6–7 in the Belbas Theater.

Visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Spotlight to purchase your tickets and stay up to date on new youth theatre opportunities and upcoming shows.

