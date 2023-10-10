Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disney's FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Center

The enchanting land of Arendelle is coming to life on stage as the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five magical performances of Disney's FROZEN JR. October 26–29, 2023, at the Orpheum Theater Center.

This cherished Disney classic unfolds the timeless tale of love, courage and acceptance, intricately woven between the hearts of sisters and princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and powerful bond of sisterhood. This production features the largest DAPA cast and crew to date, with real-life family members playing the main characters Anna and Elsa, making it a one-of-a-kind show.

“This exciting production will feature a record-breaking cast and crew of over 70 members, making it our biggest show yet,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “What's even more special is that the actresses playing young and old Anna are real-life siblings, while the actresses playing young and old Elsa are actual cousins. Seeing family members share the stage and create unforgettable memories is truly heartwarming. We can't wait for the community to witness the immense talent in this show!”

DAPA provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theater performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors such as Avera, First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Mount Marty University and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has made Disney's FROZEN JR. performances possible.

To purchase tickets, go to Click Here or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.