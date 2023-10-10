Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disney's FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Center

This production features the largest DAPA cast and crew to date, with real-life family members playing the main characters Anna and Elsa, making it a one-of-a-kind show.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 2 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse Photo 3 Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disney's FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Center

Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Presents Disney's FROZEN JR. At The Orpheum Theater Center

The enchanting land of Arendelle is coming to life on stage as the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five magical performances of Disney's FROZEN JR. October 26–29, 2023, at the Orpheum Theater Center.

This cherished Disney classic unfolds the timeless tale of love, courage and acceptance, intricately woven between the hearts of sisters and princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and powerful bond of sisterhood. This production features the largest DAPA cast and crew to date, with real-life family members playing the main characters Anna and Elsa, making it a one-of-a-kind show.

“This exciting production will feature a record-breaking cast and crew of over 70 members, making it our biggest show yet,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “What's even more special is that the actresses playing young and old Anna are real-life siblings, while the actresses playing young and old Elsa are actual cousins. Seeing family members share the stage and create unforgettable memories is truly heartwarming. We can't wait for the community to witness the immense talent in this show!”

DAPA provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theater performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors such as Avera, First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Mount Marty University and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has made Disney's FROZEN JR. performances possible.

To purchase tickets, go to Click Here or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.




RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse Photo
Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse

Delightful family fare and theatrical perfection!

2
The Washington Pavilion To Host SPOOKY SCIENCE: An “Eerie-sistible” Day of Fun Photo
The Washington Pavilion To Host SPOOKY SCIENCE: An “Eerie-sistible” Day of Fun!

Get ready for a day of Halloween-themed fun at the Washington Pavilion's Spooky Science event! Join us on October 21 for interactive activities like Potions Lab, Oozing Pumpkins, and more.

3
Washington Pavilion Hosts No School STEAM Days Beginning This Month Photo
Washington Pavilion Hosts No School STEAM Days Beginning This Month

Spend Sioux Falls School District in-service days playing and learning at the Washington Pavilion. No School STEAM Days offer an enriching day camp environment. Learn more about the upcoming opportunities here!

4
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Perform “Concert for Conservation” Featuri Photo
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Perform “Concert for Conservation” Featuring Trampled by Turtles

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, in partnership with Pepper Entertainment, have announced the first-ever Concert for Conservation, featuring Trampled by Turtles LIVE at Washington Pavilion on Thursday, February 29 in Sioux Falls. Learn more about the concert here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (12/15-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You