CIRQUE DREAM STORY is Coming to the Washington Pavilion Theater This Holiday Season

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

The Holiday Spectacular: Cirque Dream Story Set to Dazzle Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD – December 18, 2024 – Get ready to be enchanted this holiday season as ZirKiss Entertainment proudly presents the highly anticipated, the hit holiday cirque show, Cirque Dream Story! This magical production will take center stage at the Washington Pavilion Theater on December 18 at 7 p.m., promising an unforgettable night of wonder, awe, and holiday cheer.

This year's Cirque Dream Story features a breathtaking ensemble of performers from around the globe, coming together to create the most awe-inspiring holiday show of the year. With new acts and fresh surprises, this production will once again delight audiences of all ages with its captivating performances and heartfelt storytelling.

At the heart of Cirque Dream Story is the fantastical tale of Eva, a young girl whose holiday dreams are stolen by the evil Ice Queen, Helayna. Audiences will be mesmerized as Eva embarks on a dazzling journey to protect the Spirit of Christmas, accompanied by a stunning light show that brings this epic story to life.

Prepare to be amazed as the stage transforms into a wonderworld of sparkling dancers, graceful aerialists, and daring acrobats. From the electrifying fire performances of the toy soldiers to the gravity-defying feats of the contortionists, every moment is designed to transport you into the vivid and imaginative realms of Dreamland. Giant creatures, kaleidoscopic costumes, and jaw-dropping stunts will spark the childlike wonder in everyone.

In addition to the stunning visuals and acrobatics, Cirque Dream Story also features an exceptional cast of vocalists and actors, with special guest appearances by some of Sioux Falls' top local talent. Their performances add a magical, heartwarming element to this “spactacul-AIR” holiday treat.

Celebrate the season with your family and loved ones at Cirque Dream Story—a holiday tradition guaranteed to leave you with the spirit of Christmas in your heart. Tickets are on sale now at the Washington Pavilion box office or online at www.washingtonpavilion.org.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Breawna Ventura

breawna@zirkiss.com

720-256-3503

About ZirKiss Entertainment

ZirKiss Entertainment is a premier performance company known for producing high-energy, immersive theatrical experiences. Specializing in cirque-style productions, ZirKiss brings together world-class performers to create unforgettable shows that captivate and inspire audiences. More info at zirkiss.com

Anna StarenkovaVice-President & Director, Zirkiss Entertainment, LLC

605-209-2204 www.zirkiss.com anna@zirkiss.com

2200 N Maple Ave, Rapid City, SD 57701

