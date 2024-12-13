A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at The Premiere Playhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Premiere Playhouse will open their 4th annual production of Crispin Whittell's adaptation of A Christmas Carol tonight at 7:00pm in the historic Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater and run through December 21st, finishing with nine joyous and energetic performances. A cherished community-centered performance that has become an annual holiday staple for hundreds of families and thousands of individuals is now offered in a fresh presentation through new stage direction, casting, musical arrangements, choreography, and more!

The 2024 iteration of TPP's A Christmas Carol is packed with local talent consisting of 38 local performers, both returning cast members portraying new characters and new cast members assuming other roles. Thomas Andrew Simmons returns to the Orpheum stage after countless performances in several local plays and musicals throughout the years, but this time in the iconic lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Visiting Simmons' Scrooge as the Ghost of Jacob Marley is frequent TPP performer and freshly elected board member, Casey Kustak, who is joined by TPP student performer, Sophia Fette and TPP parent chaperone turned performer, Garrick Moritz as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Present, respectively.

Making the holiday production a true family affair, each of these actors has family members also involved in the show. Simmons' children are in the performance with his eldest son, TPP student performer Perrin Boraas-Getman playing Youngest Scrooge/Beggar Boy (at alternating performances)/Child of London as well as his middle child, TPP student performer Gryphon Boraas-Simmons portraying Want/Student/Child of London. Kustak's wife, TPP staff member & performer Abby Kustak, plays Mrs. Cratchit and their younger child, TPP student performer Penelope Kustak, plays Belinda Cratchit/Belle's Daughter/Wimple's Child with their older child, TPP student performer Beckett Kustak, portraying the Beggar Boy (at certain performances)/Street Person. Moritz's son, TPP student performer Leif Moritz, stars as Tiny Tim with his eldest daughter, Morgan Moritz assisting with wardrobe, hair & makeup while Fette's father, Joe Fette, operates the scenic fly rail transitions backstage.

Joining the Kustak mother-daughter duo and youngest Moritz family representative in the Cratchit family on stage are TPP frequent A Christmas Carol performers and real-life father-daughter duo, Jon Buchanan and Malia Buchanan, as Bob and Martha Cratchit respectively. Jon's son and Malia's brother, Koa Buchanan, is also featured in the production as Belle's Son/Ignorance/Student/Child of London. The final member of the Cratchit family is Peter Cratchit, portrayed by Torrance Serck, who also plays Daniel.

Rounding out the authentic family connections in A Christmas Carol are Adrian Johnson, who plays Mr. Fezziwig/Mr. Bull and daughter India Johnson, who plays Bumble as well as dynamic brother-duo, Christian Heiberger in the roles of Young Scrooge/Bones/Caroler and Jackson Heiberger, who plays Fred Scrooge/Donald. Sioux Falls audiences may be familiar with seeing many of these family units on the Orpheum stage together, but the Heiberger brothers are the undeniable duo of note, having worked on and off stage together in several productions (over twenty since 2019).

The remaining cast members of TPP's 4th annual production include a bevy of talented local performing artists that have dedicated their holiday season to bringing our community together: Alex Meemken (Lamplighter/Turkey Deliverer), Amanda McMillan (Mrs. Polkinghorne/Caroler), Avianna Steen (Young Fanny/Daisy Fezziwig/Mabel/Caroler), Bill Kubat (Vicar Polkinghorne/Priest/Caroler), Bob Nelson (Mr. Sykes/Old Joe), Camryn McKinley (Belle/Mrs. Wimple), Colton Byrnes (Belle's Son/Student/Child of London), Etta McKinley (Merriweather), Grace Kjelden (Jane/Dora Fezziwig/Caroler), Jamie Bowden (Dick Wilkins/Topper), Jim McLain (Mr. Wimple/David), Josh Hunter (Caroler/Party Guest/Featured Instrumentalist), MacKenzie Braak (Sally/Caroler/Party Guest), Madi Gerhart (Featured Instrumentalist), Mo Plastow (Kitty Scrooge/Deirdre Fezziwig/Caroler/Featured Instrumentalist), Nathan Mallard (Youngest Scrooge at certain performances/Child of London), Rachel Row (Mistletoe Seller), Rosie Contreras (Bunty), Stan Hanson (George Bailiff/Mr. Bear/Party Guest), and Valerie Arens (Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Dilber).

This classic holiday tale's 2024 presentation is stage directed by Jesse Jensen with musical composition, arrangements & direction by Matthew Walicke as well as choreography by Tiffany Koppes. TPP's Managing Artistic Director, Oliver Mayes, serves as Producer & Casting Director while Manager of Production & Education, Alex Newcomb Weiland, serves as Production Manager and Technical Specialist, Pierce Humke, serves as Technical Director for the production. The scenic design is by Victor E. Shonk, with lighting design by Corey Shelsta and sound design by Mal Lukomski, who all have served as the scenic, lighting and sound designers for TPP's annual holiday production each year since its inception. Lukomski has also served as the Projections Coordinator for the last three years with Jake Cox designing & building Properties in the same tenure. The production's costume design was inaugurated by Kendra Dexter and has been under the coordination of Brittney Lewis for the last three years, with Lewis also serving as Hair/Makeup Designer and Costume Shop Manager for the production.

Additional production staff members include several community-Committed Artists and technicians: Alexondrea Thong Vanh (Charge Scenic Artist), Brent Plooster (Clock Animations Designer), Chelsea Chapman (Electrician/Special FX Coordinator), Elizabeth Wintering (Stage Manager/Youth Supervisor), Etta McKinley (Assistant Director), Frances DeArmond (Associate Sound & Projections Coordinator), Jill Clark (Associate Scenic Designer), Michelle Smith (Associate Stage Manager), Abby Schwedhelm (Stitcher). Running crew members include various TPP new & returning volunteers bringing holiday cheer to Sioux Falls this year: Nick Blau (Deck), Xander Morrison (Audio Engineer), Ryan Harrison (Light & Sound Board), Sarah Daugherty (Wardrobe), Anna Crawford (Wigs/Hair & Makeup), and Kevin Wintering (Tech Swing).

Seats are available now for the production - running December 13th to 21st in the historic Orpheum Theater - by purchasing tickets online here, or by calling (605-731-2420) or visiting (301 S. Main Ave.) the box office. Calling or visiting the box office allows patrons to take advantage of Student Rates ($15), Senior Seats ($30) and Group Rates (10% off Groups of 10 or more). There is an ASL & Sensory Friendly Performance presented on Thursday, December 19th at 7:00pm. Those who would benefit from this performance can also call or visit the box office to reserve accommodating seats. Seats for any show may also be booked onsite (315 N. Phillips Ave.) beginning one hour leading up to the scheduled performance, however, patrons doing so will minimize their seating choices and/or face the likelihood of a sold-out performance.

The Premiere Playhouse's 2024 production of A Christmas Carol is generously sponsored by First Premier Bank & Premier Bankcard (Season 22 Sponsor) and South Dakota Arts Council (Season 22 Grantor) as well as First National Bank (Show Producer), Davenport Evans (Show Sponsor) and the following Building Community Sponsors: Culvers, Sanford Health, Gordon Flesch Company, and Results Townsquare Media. If you are interested in sponsoring a 2025 show to help this 501(c)(3) non-profit organization make community-based theatre & education a reality in the Sioux Empire, you are invited to contact TPP's staff & board via email (info@thepremiereplayhouse.com) or phone (605-360-4800) to discuss your interest. Your donation is tax-deductible, and December is the perfect time of year to give back! The Premiere Playhouse is Sioux Falls' premiere educational community theatre. For more information on their mission, vision, programs, and performances, visit their website here or to stay up to date on their current activities, look for them on social media with the handle "@thepremiereplayhouse".

