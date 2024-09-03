61st Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival Returns This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Local artists, food vendors and entertainers will come together this weekend for the longest running festival in Sioux Falls. The 61st Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival is Saturday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This exciting event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a day of shopping with local vendors while supporting the Washington Pavilion.

Admission is FREE. The festival will take place in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. The event will encompass Main and Dakota Avenue between 10th and 13th Street, as well as 11th Street from Main west to Minnesota Avenue and the parking lots south of the Pavilion.

More than 260 fine art, folk art, craft, nonprofit and food vendors will be in attendance, and engaging activities will be provided for children. In addition, there will be a beer garden area, perfect for cooling off or entertaining those who accompany you while you enjoy the beautiful artwork and shopping.

Everyone's favorite dinosaur Radley Rex will make appearances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additional FREE entertainment will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden located along 11th Street between Dakota and Main. Attendees can look forward to hearing a variety of local artists and musicians. The lineup includes:

11 a.m. | Brady Wrede

12 p.m. | Carey Hofer and Bil Gibson

1 p.m. | Janice Gilbert

2 p.m. | Jordan Jaacks

Sidewalk Arts Festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Washington Pavilion, helping to support our mission of delivering memorable experiences that entertain, educate and enrich.

For additional information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/SWAF.

Comments