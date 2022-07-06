Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022-23 Pavilion Performance Season Tickets Go On Sale Soon

2022-23 Pavilion Performance Season Tickets Go On Sale Soon

Tickets go on sale to the public July 23.

Jul. 6, 2022  

Broadway fans can purchase tickets to single shows in the 2022-23 Pavilion Performance Season starting next week. Next season's fabulous lineup includes both new blockbusters and fan favorites.

Show Performance Dates

THE BOOK OF MORMON* October 21-23, 2022
LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL November 15-17, 2022
ON YOUR FEET! January 13-14, 2023
TOOTSIE February 3-4, 2023
MY FAIR LADY March 10-11, 2023
DEAR EVAN HANSEN April 18-23, 2023

Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including donors, subscribers, members and Facebook followers, receive early access to reserve their seats for these amazing shows. These groups will receive promo codes in an email to provide them with this early access. Tickets start at just $27.

Single tickets to the individual shows will go on sale:

July 13: Washington Pavilion donors
July 16: Washington Pavilion subscribers and members
July 21: Washington Pavilion Facebook followers
July 23: General public*

*Public on-sale date for THE BOOK OF MORMON to be announced at a later date.
Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions of all six shows and Choose Your Own Four (CYO4) mini subscription packages are still available. Bundle all six shows for the best pricing. The best available seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
To purchase either a Series package or single show tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Shows, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue or call 605-367-6000.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations.





