VIDEO: Gaurav Kripalani Gives a Message on the Future of Singapore Repertory Theatre

Kirpalani discusses the impact they have made and they roadmap moving forward.

For six months now, the doors of the Singapore Repertory Theatre have been closed to help Singapore heal from COVID-19, resulting in an unprecedented impact and financial loss for Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) and the entire arts community.

In spite of this, the SRT team continues to work hard to evolve the theatre experience, which is core to nourishing the soul of our nation.

SRT invites you to watch the video below to hear from their Artistic Director on the impact they have made and they roadmap moving forward.

