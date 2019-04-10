VIDEO: ALADDIN Comes to the Sands Theatre in Singapore This July

Base Entertainment Asia brings Aladdin to the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands starting this July. The musical is set to open 21 July, 2019 with a closing night currently set for 11 August, 2019.

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song "A Whole New World," which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

For more information and to purchase tickets check out https://entertainment.marinabaysands.com/events/aladdin0919





