The Sugar Bees Come to Esplanade

The Sugar Bees are coming to Esplanade this week. Performances are on 24 and 25 December.

Celebrate the holiday season with The Sugar Bees as they bring their interpretations of beloved holiday classics to Esplanade! Bask in the festive vibes with their repertoire, which includes cherished ballads such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, nostalgic favourites like Sleigh Ride, and timeless American Songbook standards like Stardust and It Had to be You.

This close-harmony trio (Siti Nur Iman, Sneha Menon, Marielle Solano) has been dedicated to breathing new life into old-fashioned tunes since 2018. They are joined by their good friend and guitarist, Kenzo Nagari.

