TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Comes to Esplanade in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tuesdays With Morrie is headed to Esplanade in August. Performances run 28 August - 1 September 2024.

One of the world's top selling memoirs of all time, Tuesdays with Morrie is a poignant reflection on life and death, based on author Mitch Albom's interviews with his college professor Morrie Schwartz. Morrie, afflicted with the terminal ALS disease (Lou Gehrig's disease), shares his thoughts on living a meaningful life over a series of meetings—always on Tuesdays—with Mitch before his passing.

This heartwarming theatrical adaptation of the book features acclaimed veteran actor King Shih-Chieh as Morrie, popular host Pu Hsueh-Liang as Mitch and is directed by world-renowned director Daniel S. P. Yang.

Performed since 2011, with over 300 shows and highly recommended by 450,000 audiences, Tuesdays with Morrie returns to Esplanade after four sold-out performances and standing ovations in 2018. This inspiring and thought-provoking play is full of vitality and has touched the lives of many.

Comments