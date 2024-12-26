THE LORD OF THE RINGS Musical Will Make Asian Premiere in Singapore

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale, based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic trilogy, will make its highly anticipated Asia premiere in Singapore. Performances will begin in August 2025 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

This breathtaking stage production brings Tolkien’s epic story to life with stunning theatrics, world-class live music, and a talented cast of acclaimed musical theatre stars.

Prepare to be captivated as the adventure, courage and magic of Middle-earth unfold before your eyes. This extraordinary theatrical experience is a journey you won’t want to miss.

20% Pre-Sale for DBS Cardmembers will commence on Tuesday, 7 January at 10am SGT. 15% Pre-Sale for Waitlist subscribers will commence on Tuesday, 8 January at 12pm SGT. Joining the waitlist does not guarantee access to tickets. Join here.

