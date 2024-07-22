Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lesson is now playing at Esplanade. Performances run 17 – 25 Jul 2024.

A new train station is planned for the estate, but there is little space left, and something must be demolished. What should stay and what should go?

In this participatory theatre production, facilitators will take students through a series of activities as they learn about the costs, risks, stakes, and sacrifices that come with creating a community.

Through this experience, students will be given the opportunity to explore how they value the different spaces in their own country, what their priorities and concerns are, as well as what democracy is about—the power and choice of their vote and their role and responsibility as an individual living in our society.

Director: Han Xuemei

Playwright: Li Xie

