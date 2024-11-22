News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE DREAM EMPORIUM Comes to Esplanade

Performances will take place on 29-30 November 2024.

ChildAid 2024: The Dream Emporium comes to Esplanade Theatre this month. Performances will take place on 29-30 November 2024.

Welcome to The Dream Emporium where magic thrives! Soaring up to the sky, Felix, the newest recruit of the Dream Makers, finds out what it takes to make dreams come true. Will he risk everything to fulfil as many dreams as possible?

Join in celebrating 20 years of ChildAid with a musical performance set in an imagined world where children's dreams come true through song, dance, and even A.I. interactivity!




