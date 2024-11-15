SINGATHON Returns to Bring Live Music to Those Who Need it Most

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SINGATHON is back for its fifth edition on Sunday, 1st December 2024, as part of Giving Week organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

Following the success of the previous four editions, Sing'theatre invites music lovers to join in for a 12-hour celebration of song, with the goal of raising $60,000 to support Sing'theatre’s Community Outreach Programme, which brings live music to underserved communities, particularly in hospitals and healthcare institutions.

To support SINGATHON, you can donate at https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/singathon-2024. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a meaningful difference in bringing live music to those who need it most.

SINGATHON will take place at the International French School of Singapore, the official venue sponsor, from 10 am to 10 pm, with performers from all ages, backgrounds, and musical styles coming together to create a memorable experience for attendees.







