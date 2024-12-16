JOYY杨光爱 Will Celebrate Debut EP 'MADE FOR SKIES' at Esplanade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join violinist-singer JOYY杨光爱 to celebrate the launch of her debut EP "MADE FOR SKIES", a soul-stirring collection of songs that weave together themes of resilience, growth, and metamorphosis. Set to release in November 2024, “MADE FOR SKIES” explores the transformative stages of life through its five tracks, tracing how each moment — whether triumphant or painful — propels us toward who we are meant to become. Inspired by the butterfly effect, the EP highlights how seemingly small experiences and adversities can lead to profound change.

Fans will have the opportunity to experience JOYY’s compelling new work live — get ready for an intimate evening of music and storytelling that invites the audience to connect with the journey of “MADE FOR SKIES”. This promises to be a memorable celebration of overcoming, healing, and renewal — an embodiment of JOYY’s musical and personal journey.

About the EP

The EP’s title track, “MADE FOR SKIES,” is JOYY’s debut into singing and songwriting, crafted in collaboration with acclaimed keyboardist and arranger Christine Sham. Together, they created a hauntingly beautiful soundscape, blending gritty beats and melodic motifs with JOYY’s optimistic lyrics to create a powerful contrast and celebration of life’s highs and lows.

The EP features a blend of previously released songs and fresh material, including her latest single, “Seed.” A deeply introspective track, “Seed” reflects on the necessity of adversity, likening it to the process of a seed breaking open to grow — an analogy for transformation and resilience.

