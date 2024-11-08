Elsa Mickayla and Owen Li Perform A Night of Iconic Anthems at Esplanade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elsa Mickayla and Owen Li will perform A Night of Iconic Anthems at Esplanade this weekend. The performance is set for 9 November 2024.

Experience a night of nostalgia and fresh hits with your favourite pop soundtracks, featuring tunes from Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa, and Brandy. This performance includes a vibrant mix of R&B, rock and pop soundtracks and also Broadway classics that will transport you to your favourite moments.

Elsa Mickayla and Owen Li are singers and music arrangers for the award-winning a cappella group, The Island Voices. As the group’s leader and music director, Owen has gained fame as a TikTok sensation, while Elsa brings her talents to life as a music producer and an enthusiastic climber. Together, they blend their individual talents to create a captivating sound that resonates with audiences both in their performances and as solo artists.

