Dance From Head to Toe comes to Esplanade in January 2025. The event is set for 19 January at Esplanade Concourse.

From a furrowed brow to the stomping of a foot, the body speaks volumes in dance. Explore the diversity of traditional dance cultures in Southeast Asia as communicated from head to toe!

Try out some iconic masks and learn basic steps. Connect movements to their meanings. Discover the fascinating ways dance has linked Southeast Asia to influences beyond its shores, as you inhabit these living traditions through costumes and movements passed down through generations. Get physical, and maybe discover a dance language of your own in the process.

This year-long capsule exhibition, conceptualised for newcomers to dance, is a companion to the vibrant traditional dance performances staged all year round at Esplanade’s various venues. It is brought to you by Esplanade Offstage, the arts centre’s digital backstage pass to the arts in Singapore and Asia housing a treasure trove of videos, articles and education resources.

