2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!
Broadway's Hit Musical & JULIET to Play Singapore, Its Only Stop in Southeast Asia

& JULIET runs at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 8, 2023.

May. 02, 2023  

Singapore--Michael Cassel Group, with MTM/Leyline and presenter Base Entertainment Asia led by Chantal Prudhomme, brings one of Broadway's current hits, & JULIET, to the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, from Sept. 21 to Oct. 8, 2023. Like Disney's ALADDIN and FROZEN, & JULIET makes its only stop in Southeast Asia.

& JULIET will arrive in Singapore direct from the much-acclaimed run in Melbourne, which premiered in February 2023.

"Fueled with classic pop hits, this musical about Juliet's quest for independence is Shakespeare on steroids," wrote Time Out, Melbourne.

"It is in fair Melbourne that we lay our scene for & JULIET, a pop-fueled re-telling of the Shakespearean tragedy that celebrates girl power, LGBTQIA+ pride, autonomy, and love in all of its shapes and forms. This is Shakespeare yassified."

Featuring songs by Max Martin, renowned record producer, songwriter, and five-time Grammy winner, and a book by David West Read, multiple Golden Globes and Emmy winner, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it has been playing to packed houses and has broken box office records at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, previously held by BEAUTIFUL, THE Carole King MUSICAL.

Martin's hit songs "Since You've Been Gone" (Kelly Clarkson), "Roar" (Katy Perry), "...Baby One More Time" (Britney Spears), "Larger Than Life" (Backstreet Boys), "That's the Way It Is" (Celine Dion), "Can't Stop the Feeling" (Justin Timberlake), plus a brand-new song specially written for the show," are part of the exciting "setlist."

What if Juliet does not die at the end of William Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET? This hilarious new musical, which premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019 and transferred to the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End in November 2019, flips the pages of one of the most incredible love stories ever told. Get whisked away from Stratford-Upon-Avon to Paris as Juliet ditches her famous tragic ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love.

Cassel said, "We have seen, time and time again, that audiences in Singapore love a good night out, and & JULIET promises to do that. This remarkable production takes decades of Max Martin's great hits and wraps them around a hot new take on the greatest love story ever told--creating the biggest party in the city, and we can't wait to party in Singapore."

Base Entertainment Asia notes that "Singapore has never received a musical hot-off Broadway and West End, And & JULIET is one title that will make an even bigger international explosion very soon. And it may be years before we can watch this musical in our country again or even somewhere close by."

& JULIET's original creative team includes David West Read (book), Max Martin and friends (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design) and Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design).

The show is produced on Broadway and internationally by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, and Martin Dodd.

Photo: Daniel Boud




