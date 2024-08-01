Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All The World's A Sea comes to Esplanade this week. Performances run 1-4 August.

Seeking anchor in a world buffeted by unrest, All The World’s A Sea presents the journeys of the uprooted and displaced — where despair and oppression sit alongside hope and resistance.

A captured nose. A body in limbo. A transplanted tongue.

Aberrant eyes. Ears lost in translation. Consciousness gone rogue.

Who am I? What am I?

Inspired by the Buddhist philosophy of Ayatana (six senses), director Kuo Jian Hong builds upon her 2018 epic I came at last to the seas (commissioned for Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts) for a bold new reimagination. Bringing together an international team from Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Nanjing and USA, the interdisciplinary epic fuses evocative storytelling with ambitious scenographic design.

All The World’s A Sea is presented by The Theatre Practice in collaboration with Esplanade — Theatres on the Bay, and features performers from Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, Jiangsu Performing Arts Group (Kun Opera Theatre) and Sun Son Theatre.

