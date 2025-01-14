A FRENCH KISS IN SINGAPORE Comes to SOTA Drama Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, A French Kiss in Singapore will return to Singapore. This reimagined musical celebrates the artistry of four of France’s most beloved contemporary songwriters and performers—Charles Aznavour, Serge Gainsbourg, Jacques Brel, and Charles Trenet. Their timeless classics, immortalised by legends like Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, and David Bowie, will transport you on a journey through love’s many twists and turns.

Expect an emotional rollercoaster like no other—a blend of laughter, tears, daring sensuality, and thought-provoking moments. This show will entertain, inspire, and leave you humming these iconic tunes long after the curtain falls.

Starring some of Singapore’s finest musical theatre talents:

Amin Alifin, an internationally acclaimed dancer, brings electrifying energy and grace to the stage.

Andrew Marko seamlessly transitions from laughter to tears, taking you on a deeply emotional journey.

Dwayne Lau, a standout from CABARET, captivates with his charisma and powerful stage presence.

Rino Junior John, a rising star, showcases extraordinary talent and charm.

Hossan Leong, Singapore’s favourite comedian, delights with his trademark wit and humour, ensuring laughter throughout the night.

With captivating performances, including an exhilarating tap dance number, these triple-threat performers will leave you mesmerised.

Nathalie Ribette, Artistic Director of Sing’theatre, shares her excitement: "This production brings to life one of our most treasured shows, celebrating 60 years of friendship and shared history between Singapore and France. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the bonds that unite us.”

Premiered to rave reviews in 2013, A French Kiss in Singapore beautifully captures the humorous, touching, and unpredictable nature of love, blending French elegance with a distinctly Singaporean flavour. Through a series of unforgettable performances, this musical revue illustrates love’s many facets—from joy to heartbreak—with wit, tenderness, and plenty of flair.

Directed by Hossan Leong, the musical will transport you through an emotional rollercoaster, with unforgettable numbers like Seasons in the Sun, Beyond the Sea and I Love You Me Neither. Whether you're a lifelong Francophile or simply a lover of great music, A French Kiss in Singapore promises a one-of-a-kind evening of entertainment.

