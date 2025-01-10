Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Drop in the Ocean comes to Esplanade in March. The event runs 7 – 9 March 2025. Specially designed for pre-walking babies, crawlers and early walkers aged 3 to 15 months, this is an immersive, non-verbal, theatrical experience.

Dive into an enchanting, non-verbal ocean adventure, performed by Ian Loy, Ellison Tan, Myra Loke, Chew Shaw En and Stan. Let music, movement and sensory play spark curiosity and imagination in your little ones!

Presented by Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, the fifth edition of March On will be held from 7 – 29 Mar 2025. This annual festival is dedicated to young audiences, celebrating the stories, dreams and experiences that resonate with them.

