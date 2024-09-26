Esplanade Will Host Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From 15 – 24 Nov 2024, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay will present Kalaa Utsavam – Indian Festival of Arts, a celebration of the rich tapestry of Indian arts and culture. Each year, the theatre will gather to honour timeless traditions that have shaped our heritage while embracing the vibrant and contemporary expressions of today. Embracing a global perspective, this year’s Kalaa Utsavam weaves together artistic excellence and the thrill of discovery, offering performances from different countries designed to touch the heart and ignite the imagination.

An Esplanade co-production and highlight of the festival, renowned choreographer and dancer Akram Khan’s GIGENIS – the generation of the Earth makes its exclusive Asian stop in Singapore. For younger audiences, Ranga Shankara’s AHA! Theatre for Children’s puppetry production of Old Man and The Sea breathes new life into Hemingway’s timeless story of human endurance and dignity in the face of life's inevitable struggles.

With smooth vocals and catchy melodies, music fans can look forward to the genre-blending sounds of The F16s from Chennai. The fusion of Indian classical dance with Japanese Taiko drumming in Chi Udaka by Taikoz and Lingalayam Dance Company from Australia showcase the ever-evolving landscape of Indian art on the world stage.

Comedy lovers can expect an evening of laughter and sharp wit, with Tamil comedians Jagan Krishnan and Vikkals Vikram who will perform for the first time as a double bill, while music fans will be captivated by Sam Vishal and friends’ soulful melodies. This year, we are particularly excited to present Ramana Balachandhran, a veena prodigy whose mesmerising performances are sure to leave a lasting impression. Singapore’s very own Raghajazz will celebrate their 15th anniversary with their innovative fusion of jazz and Indian classical music.

Literary offerings include Train to Pakistan, a gripping co-production with HuM Theatrebased on Khushwant Singh’s novel, and Living Ancestor by ArunDitha, SISTRUM & Beatroot Ensemble feat. Mohamed Noor and Munir Alsagoff, an experiential performance that promises to be as thought-provoking as it is engaging.

In addition to ticketed events, Kalaa Utsavam offers a vibrant array of free programmes, including workshops and roving performances that make the festival accessible to all.

