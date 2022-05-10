World Premiere Adaptation of Amy Tan's THE BONESETTER'S DAUGHTER to be Presented by Book-It Repertory Theatre

Book-It Repertory Theatre will present the world-premiere of Amy Tan's haunting familial epic, The Bonesetter's Daughter. Adapted by playwright Desdemona Chiang (she/her) and directed by Rosa Joshi (she/her), two women whose work has been enjoyed and lauded throughout Seattle, audiences will be treated to a production filled with emotion, tension and gripping adventure. Running June 8 to July 3, 2022 at the Center Theatre in the Armory at Seattle Center.

Set amid multiple historical backdrops, including both modern Sino-Japanese wars, The Bonesetter's Daughter delves to the heart of family, taking an unflinching look at the often-complicated relationship between mothers and daughters. When the world is full of chaos, love is often left unsaid and unshown. But grappling with the ghosts of our past-be it family, country, or self-we can learn to accept and appreciate the truth that binds the broken places. We can learn to be whole. Imparting this comforting wisdom through the age-old art of storytelling is one of Amy Tan's most precious gifts.

"The Bonesetter's Daughter is a literary masterpiece. Hardly surprising, given that the author is one of the very best this century, or any other, has to offer. For only Amy Tan can give us a story set against a history so sweeping and vast and yet still manage to create characters that are so full of complication and heart. Her books engender a better understanding of time, place, our forebears, and ourselves," remarked Artistic Director Gus Menary (he/him)

Bringing this particular masterwork to the stage has been a goal for Book-It for several years, but the Covid pandemic put those plans on hold. "We just didn't want to let it go, and so, we waited. We waited because it's an important story, from an important author, and because Seattle has a rich Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. We knew the incredible writing, directing, and acting talent that was available to tell this story," new Managing Director Jeannine Clarke (she/her) said of producing the work this season. "Well, good things come to those who wait, and here we are, two and a half years later, bringing this story to the stage, with an incredible all female and non-binary AAPI cast, director, and playwright. I couldn't be more thrilled."

THE STORY



Ruth wants to be a better stepmother, a better daughter, a better person. When she discovers the unheard story of her mother's childhood, she realizes it isn't too late to build the life she wants. This bittersweet and deeply moving chronicle of war and revenge, joy and connection, shows us that making peace with the ghosts of the past can lead to profound love and understanding.

THE ARTISTS



Desirée Mee Jung (she/her) as LuLing, Khanh Doan (she/her) as Precious Auntie, Sunam Ellis (she/her) as Ruth/Chang/Ensemble, Coco Justino as The Bonesetter's Daughter/Ensemble, Mona Leach (she/her) as GaoLing, Mara Palma (she/her) as Mother/Ensemble/Understudy for LuLing, Nabilah Ahmed (she/her) as Kai Jing/Ensemble, Kathy Hsieh (she/her) as Widow Lau/Sister Yu/Ensemble, Eloisa Cardona (she/her) as Understudy for Precious Auntie, Alanah Pascual as Understudy for Kai Jing. The creative team includes Stage Manager Darian Clogston (she/her), Assistant Stage Manager Elizabeth Stasio (she/her), Covid Safety Manager/Production Assistant Lindsay Merino (she/her), Scenic Designer Andrea Bryn Bush, Lighting Designer Dani Norberg (she/her), Sound Designer Erin Bednarz (she/her), Costume Designer Christine Tschirgi (she/her), Props Designer Robin Macartney (she/her), Projections Designer Juniper Shuey, Movement Choreographer Alyssa Kay (she/her), Assistant Director/Dramaturg Jasmine Lomax (they/them), Assistant Sound Designer Andi Villegas (she/her), Dialect Coach Kathy Hsieh (she/her), Visual Gestural Consultant Sam Sanders, and Costume Dramaturg Natalie Shih.

ABOUT THE SEASON



The 2021-22 season line-up includes Zen and the Art of an Android Beatdown, by Tochi Onyebuchi, an audio journey to the heart of identity and connection that will have you on the edge of your seat; The Three Musketeers, an audio adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' classic swashbuckling, buddy adventure filled with intrigue and romance; Beowulf, this one-person adaptation by renowned thespian Julian Glover (Game of Thrones, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade), is a mythic tale that reminds us of the importance of a good story well told; Mrs. Caliban, a delicious combination of social satire and fantasy from author Rachel Ingalls and The Bonesetter's Daughter, by celebrated author Amy Tan, offers a bittersweet and deeply moving chronicle of war and revenge, through which we are reminded that forgiveness is always closer than it seems.

PROOF OF VACCINATION & MASKING REQUIRED



In keeping with the contracts signed with our artists and their unions, as well as the sales agreements made at time of purchase, Book-It Repertory Theatre will continue to require masking and proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 testing for entry to any and all performances at The Center Theatre at Seattle Center. All patrons, artists, and staff will need to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination (in a clear and legible format) or negative COVID-19 test (PCR within 48 hours or antigen within 24 hours. Please, do not attend your scheduled performance if anyone living in your household, or to whom you have regular exposure, is awaiting a Covid test within your 48- or 24-hour test period.) There will be no separate sections for vaccinated/unvaccinated patrons. Policies will evolve over time in response to the pandemic.

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND SINGLE TICKETS



Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season are available online, by phone and by mail-in order form. Subscription packages range from $82-$185. Single tickets to the audio dramas are priced at $20 (Zen) and $25 (Musketeers). Single tickets to the in-person productions are on sale now. Prices range from $26-$50. Students of all ages receive $20 tickets and must show a valid student ID. Groups of eight or more tickets are eligible for a 10% discount. Pay What You Can performances will also be available; check the website for more information. Purchase tickets at book-it.org or by calling the box office at 206.216.0833. The box office is open Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5pm.

ABOUT BOOK-IT REPERTORY THEATRE



Book-It Repertory Theatre, founded in 1990, is a non-profit organization with a mission to transform great literature into great theatre, through simple and sensitive production, and to inspire its audiences to read